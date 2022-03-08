A driver from Sheffield has hit out at climate activists who left a message on his car telling him "your gas guzzler kills" after deflating one of the tyres.

Russell Denton, 36, accused the group, who call themselves the "Tyre Extinguishers", of "vandalism" after they targeted his Land Rover Discovery in the Greystones area of the city.Mr Denton was about to go to the gym when he found a note left on his windscreen which said "It's not you, it's your car" and that driving a SUV was "pure vanity".The incident was one of hundreds across the UK overnight.

Mr Denton, a father of three, said: "It is unfair. It is unfounded. It isn't right to be targeting people when you don't know their background."I understand their views, and everyone is entitled to their own opinion about what needs to be done. However, vandalising someone's vehicle is not the way of getting your point across."In the letter left on Mr Denton's car, The Tyre Extinguishers wrote: "You'll be angry, but don't take it personally. It's not you, it's your car."We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others."

The group also issued a statement. Spokesperson Marion Walker said: "Governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these massive unnecessary vehicles.

"SUVs are a climate disaster, they cause air pollution and are dangerous for other road users. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them.

"Politely asking for climate action, clean air and safer streets has failed. It’s time for action."