Video footage of Liancourt and Ulleungdo from Jonjo Borrill

A photographer from Hull has spoken about his time documenting life on some of the world's most sparsely populated – and fiercely contested – islands on the planet.

Jonjo Borrill, 29, spent 11 days on the fought-over islet of Liancourt Rocks and Ulleungdo, between South Korea and Japan, speaking to residents about their isolated lifestyles.

He said: "It's only when I came back I realised the significance fully. It was hard after the fIrst few weeks to return to normal."

An English teacher in Korea, Jonjo, who is originally from Barton, was granted special access as one of few people to set foot and film on the islet, which is the focus of international argument.

Photographing and speaking to the locals, Jonjo said: "One old man had never left the island. One guy came from Seoul and said i'm never going back."

Made up of various uninhabitable rocks covering roughly the same area as nine cricket pitches, the islet nevertheless holds considerable significance for the two countries' nationals.

The one registered resident is an 84-year-old Korean woman, giving Korea its territorial claim amid a dispute lasting over 300 years.

But both Korea and Japan point to historical documents to prove their ownership.

Disputes have reached the highest echelons of government, with the islet known as 'Dokdo' in Korea, but 'Takeshima' in Japan.

An elderly man ponders his trip to Liancourt Rocks. Credit: Jonjo Borrill

Just last month the Japanese embassy returned a gift from Korean President Moon Jae-in because it featured an image of the islet.

Jonjo cancelled a trip home to Hull after being given the opportunity to make his film for a Korean television episode of Forbidden Alley on the MBC channel.

He said: "I'd just booked flights to come home to Yorkshire.

"Even though I hadn't been home for three years, I had to ring my parents and say I'm really sorry but this is my dream."

He added: "A big part of the show is going to be the trip to Dokdo. Most people don't get to go and if they do their boat kind of circles the rocks.

"Koreans told me that they and their parents would kill to go there and had dreamt of going to this place that's so historically important."

A village street on Ulleungdo. Credit: Jonjo Borrill

He also journeyed 56 miles east to the island of Ulleungdo, with a surface area larger than Bradford but with less than 2% of its population.

The island boasts six corner shops, two banks, one takeaway restaurant and delicacies of squid soup and pumpkin jelly.

Jonjo said: "We took the ferry from Pohang. I called the others wimps for taking sea-sickness tablets but was on my hands and knees with everyone else. It was torturous.

"The first day was a bit rocky. I was nervous and shy. I went to bed that night after Korean barbecue with some beers and thought, you can't mess this up."

An Ulleungdo resident interviewed by Borrill. Credit: Jonjo Borrill

Filming in hamlets on Ulleungdo, explaining what caught his photographer eye for the documentary, he spoke to locals about their life stories.

"I got to see the beauty of the island and a Korea that doesn't exist anymore from a mainland mindset."