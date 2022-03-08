Play video

Report by Katie Oscroft

Former boxer and double Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams has returned to her childhood boxing club for the first time since she was a teenager to mark International Women's Day.

Adams held a workshop at the Bad Company Gym, in Burmantofts, Leeds, to inspire the new generation of female boxing talent.

"It's great to be here and see the kids and hopefully inspire them today", she said.

"I'll be telling them to go for their goals, don't let anything deter you from your dream and anything is possible."

Supported by students from Leeds Beckett University, girls also learned about the sport and had a chance to speak to Nicola about her road to success.

One of those students was Georgia Klein, who said it was Nicola who inspired her to start boxing.

"Seven years on, to finally meet her is just amazing. The girls seem to be loving it too, getting stuck in with the boxing."

The workshop was organised by the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, and Deputy Mayor, Alison Lowe, as part of a week of events to celebrate this year’s International Women's Day.

Ms Brabin said: "It's about camaraderie, being part of a group, having strength in your body. It's also about having confidence in a situation that you might be able to protect yourself."

Alison Lowe, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, said: "This is the first time that a campaign like this for women in West Yorkshire has taken place and I am proud to be part of it.

"When you've got a sister next to you, whether that's biological or not, that's the difference between thriving and not. So more power to Nicola's elbow!"

Nicola said it was really important for her return to the gym to show women and girls that "anything is possible" and with hard work, they can achieved anything.