Police find body in search for missing North Yorkshire man

Police searching for an elderly man who was missing from his home in North Yorkshire have found a body.

North Yorkshire Police carried out extensive inquiries after Colin Leggat, 75, went missing from his home in Thornton Le Street, near Thirsk, last Thursday, 3 March 2022.

A drone, helicopter, search dogs, mountain rescue teams and a police underwater search unit were all involved in the search.

But a body was found in a beck near to Mr Leggat's home yesterday morning.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.