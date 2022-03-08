A former soldier from Guiseley who has travelled to Poland to help refugees leave Ukraine has said he will "stay as long as necessary" to help people escape.

Rob Lawrie, who avoided jail after attempting to smuggle a four-year-old Afghan girl out of Calais in 2016, has worked with refugees for the last eight years.

He travelled to Poland six days ago alongside other aid workers to help transport Ukrainians out of the country.

He now makes repeated trips driving a bus across the border from a refugee centre in Medyka into the war-torn country to help people escape.

"They've lost everything – their careers, their houses, their future", Mr Lawrie said.

He said he never expected Russian troops to invade, but when it happened he had to help.

"Here there is real danger. We are getting hourly updates about how far the Russian troops are advancing.

"I am petrified. One person I spoke to summed it up beautifully last night when she said this is like World War Two in colour. It's like the start of World War Two in colour."

After walking free from a French court six years ago, Mr Lawrie has dedicated himself to helping refugees.

The father-of-four stowed Bru Ahmadi in his van after bonding with the child while volunteering in 'The Jungle' refugee and migrant camp in Calais.

At the time, he said: "The French court sent out a message that if compassion is really meant from the heart, compassion will win."

Speaking from Poland on Tuesday he said: "I'm missing my little girl Ruby back home, but she understands what I do and we will just stay here until we have got as many out as we can."

He added that if people do volunteer to help they should ensure they work through official channels.

The number of refugees to have fled Ukraine has now surpassed two million.