Two arrested over suspected murder on Hull's Bransholme estate

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with fatal injuries in Hull.

Police were called to Roborough Close, Bransholme, at around 12.10pm on Sunday, 6 March.

Neville Morrison, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Humberside Police said his family are being supported by specialist officers.

Two men, aged 37 and 50, have been arrested and a cordon is still in place at the scene.

Det Chief Insp Doug Blackwood said: "We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will shock the local community.

"Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community. Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns."