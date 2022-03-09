Play video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

Boxer Josh Warrington has set aside time ahead of his upcoming world title fight to help run a session about preventing knife crime at a Leeds boxing gym.

The 31-year-old joined young people at the Alliance Boxing Club in his home city for a special first aid course from the StreetDoctors charity, which aims to help young people to become the solution to issues like knife crime.

Warrington is set to fight Kiko Martinez at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on March 26 in a bid to regain his IBF Featherweight title.

He told ITV News: "I think that knife crime is a growing problem, not just in London where it gets shown a lot, but nationwide.

"Only last year there were a couple of scenarios that happened in the place where I grew up and something needs to be done.

"Some of the kids who are here could become tomorrow's heroes by saving a life."

He added: "It's great to have the support of one of my partners 11 Degrees with this charity, using their commitment and reach to raise awareness about a really important initiative and support the community and young boxers."

Warrington relinquished his IBF title in January 2021. Credit: PA

Warrington relinquished his IBF belt in 2021 to pursue other titles, he was then surprisingly beaten by Mauricio Lara last February.

A rematch between the two in July was stopped after an accidental clash of heads in the second round.

However, Josh says that he is fully focused on fighting Kiko, who he's beaten in the past.

He said: "I'm in a very good place mentally and physically - it's a world title fight - a fight that can put me back on the top so I'm very much looking forward to it.

"Kiko's riding a wave of momentum, he's probably looking at me thinking I'm a bit more vulnerable having been knocked out before.

"But I know how to beat him and he knows that and that's going to be playing on his mind. I'm firing on all cylinders at the moment so I can't wait to pick up that belt on March 26th."

Josh Warrington fighting Mauricio Lara. Credit: PA

Martinez caused a seismic shock when he defeated Kid Galahad via sixth-round stoppage last November so Warrington knows he cannot let his guard down against a 36-year-old who proved he is still capable of springing a surprise.

Warrington said: "He's always dangerous. I've got to be massively switched on because what he did against Galahad goes to show that if I'm not switched on, it's good night Vienna.

"Timing, speed and reactions die off but punch power doesn't. That was testament to it right there.

"I've learned that in the last 18 months more than anyone. Look at the first Lara fight, being too cocky, overlooking an opponent, thinking something was a given and ended up getting stopped in nine rounds.

"I don't want that to happen again and it won't be happening this time."