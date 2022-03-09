Large dead python found flytipped in Grimsby

A large dead python has been found among piles of rubbish by street cleaners in Grimsby.

The huge snake was found on Monday morning hidden among some bin bags at the corner of Thorold Street and Park Street.

It is believed that the snake is an albino Burmese Python - one of the largest snakes in the world.

John Munson, deputy street cleansing manager, said: "Our job is full of surprises, but this was a total shock for our team.

"You don’t turn up for work on a Monday morning expecting to find a massive snake dumped behind a hedge.

"None of us have plucked up the courage to fully unravel it, but it looks huge and weighs a fair bit."

North East Lincolnshire Council believe that the snake was a household pet that died and was dumped.

Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, said: "We’re keen to speak to the snake’s owner so we can find out more about how it came to be fly-tipped in Grimsby.

"Someone must know where it came from. We all have a legal obligation, or duty of care, to make sure our waste is disposed of correctly."

The python is not the first reptile to be found in the town - street cleaners found a six-foot-long snake in 2020.