Man charged after armed police standoff in Leeds caravan park

A man has been charged with firearms offences in connection with an armed police standoff in a Leeds caravan park which lasted almost 24 hours.

Donat Cantrell, 56, of St Helena's Caravan Park in Bramhope, is due in court on Wednesday after the incident over the weekend.

Armed officers arrived at the caravan park on Sunday in connection with an investigation.

Homes were then evacuated as armed officers and negotiators arrived and surrounded a caravan.

Police guard the scene

An emergency airplane also circled the area for several hours.

Police say the incident was brought to a safe conclusion at 12.42pm on Monday.

Cantrell is due at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of ammunition and making threats to kill.