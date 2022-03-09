Two men have been locked up for a string of attempted robberies including one where the victim was forced to jump into a freezing canal to escape.

Jonathon Bran, 19, and Cameron Hemmings, 21, threatened a 62-year-old with a knuckleduster and demanded he give them money as he was walking along the edge of Chesterfield Canal last December.

The victim was so scared for his own safety that he jumped into the icy water to get away and stayed there for 15 minutes before he could escape.

A man who came to his aid when he was in the water was assaulted by Bran and Hemmings who tried and failed to get him to hand over money.

Later the same day the pair also robbed a man in Gateford in Worksop, taking £10 from his wallet before running off.

Bran and Hemmings appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, having pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Bran, of Nuthall Road, Basford, was sentenced to three years and four months in a young offenders’ institution.

Hemmings, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years and eight months in a young offenders’ institution.

"Incredibly serious offence"

Detective Constable India Woodrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Bran and Hemmings carried out a series of robbery attempts in the space of just an hour.

"Their actions that day left one man hurt and led another man to feel so threatened that he had to jump into a freezing canal to avoid being put in serious harm.

"Robbery is an incredibly serious offence that can have a long-lasting impact on victims, not just physically but also from an emotional standpoint too.

"It is for this reason that we work so hard to eradicate this type of behaviour from our society and to ensure that anyone who commits an offence such as this is punished and feels the full force of the law."