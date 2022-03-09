Regulator has 'serious concerns' over Yorkshire Water sewage treatment

The water regulator Ofwat said it has "serious concerns" over the sewage treatment works of Yorkshire Water and four other water suppliers.

It says the water board, along with Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Thames Water, and Wessex Water submitted reports in December which caused concerns.

Ofwat interim boss David Black said: "The data that emerged at the end of last year suggested widespread shortcomings in how water companies were running sewage treatment works. The first phase of our investigation suggests those concerns are credible,

"We have identified shortcomings in most water and wastewater companies and are continuing to investigate.

"But we have already seen enough in five companies to cause serious concern and warrant us taking further action."

Ofwat said that the information it was sent in December raised one of several concerns for each company around them meeting environmental obligations.

Mr Black said: "We will now dig deeper into what these five companies have been doing, with the prospect of formal enforcement against them if we find they are failing on obligations Ofwat enforces

"We will have further questions for all companies on this.

"In the meantime, we expect them to make quick progress in addressing any potential non-compliance they might have, whilst strengthening how they manage their environmental obligations as a whole."

Earlier this year MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee said that England's rivers had become a "chemical cocktail" of sewage, agricultural waste, and plastics.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We take our commitment to care for the environment very seriously. We will of course be cooperating fully with the investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment any further while it is ongoing.”