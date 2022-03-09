The companies behind two famous Yorkshire drinks brands are among the latest firms to stop selling products in Russia in protest over its invasion of Ukraine.

Yorkshire Tea and Harrogate Spring Water have both halted exports to the country.

It comes as there is a growing list of Western companies, including McDonald's and Coca Cola, which have stopped trading in Russia.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Tea owners Taylors of Harrogate said: "Like everyone, we’ve been deeply shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those impacted.

"Our Ethical Trade and Human Rights Policy states that our values guide how we work with suppliers, customers and distributors. It includes the provision that we will not trade with individuals, entities, regions or countries where UK sanctions have been applied.

"While Russia has been an export market for some of our teas for several years, as a result of the invasion and the subsequent sanctions we’ve suspended trade."

A spokesperson for Harrogate Spring Water said the company had "made the decision to stop all exports to Russia with immediate effect" but declined to give any further detail.