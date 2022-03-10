The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, has told ITV News she's disappointed that Leeds Bradford Airport has decided to scrap plans to build a new terminal.

The decision was announced by the airport this morning following "excessive" delays, years of controversy, and calls for a public enquiry.

Airport bosses said they're not prepared to commit more money over an "indefinite timeframe".

Instead, they will now revert to original plans to extend to the existing terminal to meet increasing passenger demand as the aviation sector recovers from the pandemic.

Ms Brabin said: "I'll be frank - I'm the Mayor of West Yorkshire, I want a brilliant airport to bring in investment and international students to our region.

"I'm disappointed because the planning application was for a brand new terminal that would be zero-carbon; now my commitment to zero-carbon by 2038 is going to be a challenge.

"It's disappointing but I do understand where they are."

Play video

Planning permission for the £150m upgrade was originally granted by Leeds City Council last year, despite strong opposition from environmental campaigners.

Protesters against the plans included climate scientists, transport experts, residents’ groups, and medical professionals. They warned it would facilitate catastrophic climate change, as well as cause unbearable and harmful levels of noise pollution for those living close by.

Campaigners and climate academics were strongly against the expansion, calling for flights in and out of Leeds to be dramatically reduced.

The Mayor's views are in contrast to her Labour colleague, Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds North West, who welcomed the decision on Twitter.

Ms Brabin added: "What we don't want is to have no airport here and have people get in their cars and travel to Manchester instead.

"We need a good, modern airport, but we need to tackle climate change - it's a challenge but I think we can get there."

Leeds Bradford said they are still committed to creating a modern, decarbonised regional UK airport.