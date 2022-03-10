More than half a century of Leeds United memorabilia donated to city's museum

More than half a century of Leeds United history has become part of the city's sporting heritage thanks to a vast donation of club programmes.

The collection was handed to the city's museum service and it is currently being catalogued and documented as part of a project exploring key moments in the club's history.

The programmes, pennants and trading cards were donated by the family of a lifelong fan of the Whites.

The collection includes items from the 1960s to the modern era with a particular highlight being a programme from the club's Champions League semi-final first-leg clash with Spanish giants Valencia in May 2001.

Also included is a historic matchday programme from the club’s January 1969 meeting with arch-rivals Manchester United - the season saw Leeds win the First Division title for the first time in the club’s history.

The items will be catalogued and some will be displayed in an exhibition. Credit: Leeds city council

Amy Thraves-Connor has been working on a placement with Leeds Museums and Galleries and has been tasked with scouring through the boxes of donated programmes.

Amy said: "There’s so much history there and it’s been fascinating to see how so many different elements of the club’s story have been captured in these programmes – it’s such an impressive collection and almost like a time capsule.

"The thing that struck me most was that not only are there some amazing memories from on the pitch, like during the Don Revie era and some of the club’s Champions League games, but you can also see the important ways the club has played its part in how life in Leeds has changed off the field too.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Leeds United have been such a massive and integral part of the city’s story for more than a century, and each new generation of fans have had their own experiences and memories of this extraordinary club.

“It’s wonderful to see the club’s heritage being preserved as part of our museums collection and to know that sport is being celebrated for the vitally important role it plays in life in Leeds.”

Once the programmes have been catalogued, a selection will become a permanent addition to the Leeds Museums and Galleries collection, with the rest being passed to the West Yorkshire Archives Service.