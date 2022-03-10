Police are appealing for information after a crash in Wakefield left a man dead, and three others seriously injured, including two children.

It happened on the A650 Bradford Road at 9:15pm on Wednesday.

A blue BMV M5 and a gold Volvo S60 were travelling towards Snow Hill when they were involved the crash when the BMW hit a silver Citroen C4 Grand Picasso.

The Citroen driver, a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

The passengers, a 37-year-old woman, and two children, aged 10 and four, remain in hospital with serious injuries.

A 34-year-old man who as driving the BMW was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 27-year-old man believed to be the driver of the Volvo, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is urging people who may have witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage, to come forward.