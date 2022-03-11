A bereaved mum says she was left "embarrassed" after discovering that a fraudster stole £3,000 raised in memory of her son.

Jenny Dees was befriended by Kayleigh Towler – better known as Kayleigh Pepper – after Jenny's son, Stanley, was killed when he was shot with an air rifle by his great-grandfather in Hull.

Towler, who fundraised under the name Pepper, was jailed today for pocketing £20,000 from the foundation she set up in memory of her brother.

It included £3,000 donated to build a garden in memory of Stanley.

Ms Dees told ITV News: "You feel embarrassed, you feel as if someone has taken advantage of you at the worst time of your life.

"I don't want this to happen to anybody. Every time I go to the garden now, I feel it's kind of tainted.

"His garden was meant to be a long last memorial for Stanley and now I feel like Kayleigh has taken that away."

Stanley Metcalf Credit: Humberside Police

Stanley was six years old when he was accidentally shot with an air rifle by his great grandfather Albert Grannon in July 2018.

Grannon was jailed after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Ms Dees has since campaigned to have the law around air rifles tightened and found common ground with Towler, who had set up a foundation in memory of her own brother, Rich, who had been stabbed to death in Hull.

Ms Dees said: "I was at my lowest – lowest doesn’t even begin to cut it – you’re just destroyed, your world's just completely fallen apart and you just look for people to support you and when Kayleigh came to me I believed she wanted to support me.

"I did trust her. I didn’t believe for one second that money would be used and taken."

Kayleigh Towler Credit: Humberside Police

Towler was later found to have spent thousands of pounds of donations on everything from takeaways to clothes and holidays.

She has now been jailed for 20 months.