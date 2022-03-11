West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed a decision by Aldi and Waitrose to stop selling disposable barbecues.

The supermarkets announced the decision in a move they say is to protect the nation's forests and wildlife and reduce single-use waste packaging.

The fire service praised the move on Twitter saying: "Their steps and possible fines of offenders offer big support to our 'be more aware campaign' that reduces moorland fire risk and protects precious wildlife."

There have been repeated warnings from the fire service after a number of incidents on moorland in the region.

Earlier this month three moor fires started by disposable barbecues were tackled by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue in a single day.

Last year a large fire took hold of Marsden Moor for four days after a man set off a firework. He was later jailed.

Aldi UK's corporate responsibility director Liz Fox said: "We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and know that many of our shoppers are increasingly looking to do the same.

"We hope customers can embrace our latest move and still want them to enjoy their summer picnics and barbecues.

"As an alternative, we would encourage customers to opt for more environmentally friendly and sustainable options such as mini portable barbecues, ensuring they are used responsibly."

Amanda Craig, from Natural England, said: "We welcome any step that helps people act more responsibly whilst enjoying the countryside, and encourage everyone to follow the Countryside Code when spending time outdoors.

"This includes only using barbecues in places where signs specify they are permitted to better protect people, property and wildlife."

The Co-op announced in June last year that it would no longer sell disposable barbecues in 130 shops situated in or within a one-mile radius of national parks.