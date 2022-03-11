Hull man charged with murder following death on Bransholme estate

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in Hull.

Police were called to the property on Roborough Close, on the Bransholme estate, following reports of concern for safety.

They found 53-year-old Neville Morrison with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Hayman, from Hull, will appear before Magistrates in Hull today charged with Mr Morrison's murder.

Two people arrested earlier this week by Humberside Police have been released on bail whilst the police continue their investigations.

A police spokesperson said: "Neville’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with his loved ones who have asked for privacy at this very sad time."