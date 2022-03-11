A disgraced anti-knife campaigner from Hull has been jailed after she admitted pocketing £20,000 from the foundation she set up in memory of her brother.

Kayleigh Towler, 36, who is better known as Kayleigh Pepper, was found to have abused her position as a trustee of the Rich Foundation, an unregistered charity founded to support grieving families.

It was launched after Towler's brother Richard was stabbed to death in Hull in 2015.

But she spent donations on everything from takeaways to clothes and holidays.

Pepper, 36, formerly of Albert Avenue, Hull, initially denied the allegations, but pleaded guilty to fraud ahead of a scheduled trial.

Among her victims was Jenny Dees, who was offered fundraising support by Towler as she grieved the loss of her six-year-old son Stanley Metcalf after he was shot dead by his own great-grandfather in July 2018.

Almost £3,000 raised by wellwishers for a memorial garden for Stanley was transferred to Towler’s foundation, only for her to spend it on herself.

Towler was instrumental in the No More Knives campaign in Hull, touring schools to warn of the dangers of knife crime while bringing the Knife Angel – a sculpture made up of 100,000 knives surrendered to police – to the city in 2019.

She was jailed for 20 months.