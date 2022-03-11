A man has been arrested with more than 25 drain covers in the boot of his car in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police received several calls on 2 March that a group of men were in the process of stealing the covers in the Barnby Dun area.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and theft following a short police chase. He has since been released on police bail.

Police released an appeal in January after 160 drain covers were stolen in the town in the space of 4 days.

Insp Alison Carr, of South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Team, said: "Thanks to reports from the public as these thefts were happening last week, we were able to locate and arrest a suspect, and recover over 25 stolen drainage covers.

"The theft of gully covers is a serious issue that can cause real problems within local communities, and unfortunately reports of gully cover thefts continue to be high in Doncaster East.

"We are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and investigations are very much ongoing to locate those carrying out these thefts.

"However, we are encouraging anyone who sees someone removing drain covers and the crime is in action to please report it to the police on 999.

"This is really important as by reporting the crime whilst it’s taking place, we have a better chance of catching the criminals in action.”

160 covers were stolen in Doncaster within a four day period in January. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Doncaster Council has said they were working with the police to tackle the issue.

Cllr Mark Houlbrook said: "When drain covers are stolen, holes are left in the road or the pavement which can result in serious harm and injury to drivers, pedestrians, children and cyclists."We urge people to report any thefts in action to the police, so they can attend and seek to locate those committing these crimes."

Anyone with any information about the thefts are asked to ring the police on 101 or to report the crime anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.