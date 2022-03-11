West Yorkshire Police have arrested almost 60 people in a crackdown on violence against women and girls.

As part of a strategy launched in December, the forced pledged to pursue offenders who had evaded justice.

In a week-long operation, officers made 59 arrests.

Det Insp Dale Sawdon, who leads a new 'Catch and Control Team' in Kirklees said: "These and the other offenders are people who know they are wanted but have been avoiding justice while in some cases, continuing to offend.

"We have made sure we have the officers, vehicles and resources we need in place to get on the front foot from day one and quickly get suspects locked up and into our cells."

Last year West Yorkshire Police became White Ribbon accredited, pledging to take a stand against male violence against women.

Det Supt Lee Berry, who leads the force's work on the issue, said: "This week has shown what fantastic work our officers and staff are doing to put a stop to abuse, harassment and violence against women and girls and to look after and protect our victims.

"Nobody should be fearful of or subjected to violence or come to any harm because of their gender and we will continue to support those in need when they need it the most."