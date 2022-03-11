Police in Cleethorpes arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following "one of the worst" domestic violence incidents they had seen.

Officers from the North East Lincolnshire neighbourhood policing team posted about the incident on Facebook on Thursday night.

They said a woman had "sustained significant injuries and the male had left the scene".

But he was found nearby and arrested.

The Facebook post said: "The victim is now getting support from officers and the suspect is now in custody. Officers tonight have witnessed possibly one of the worst assaults we have seen for a long time."