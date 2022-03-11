A woman who caused a biker fatal injuries when she drove into him at a junction in Lincolnshire has been given a community order.

Natalia Remizovsky, 46, had family members in her car when she collided with Stew Bell while turning off the A607 at Belton on 4 April last year.

She drove into his path as he travelled in the same direction shortly after midday.

Mr Bell, a 58-year-old father of two from Kegworth described as an advanced motorcyslist, died at the scene.

In her police interview, Remizovsky said she was unfamiliar with the junction and did not know why she had not seen the motorbike.

She pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Today she was sentenced to a community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work, and was banned from driving for 12 months.

Det Sgt Emma Ward, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "It’s impossible to reflect the loss of life with a conviction for careless driving.

"Mrs Remizivsky did not set out to harm anyone that day and has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. Her actions have led to the death of a 59-year-old man who was simply riding his motorbike home."