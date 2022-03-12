1,500 miles and 6 countries later Anastaysiia gets UK Visa after fleeing Ukraine

Play video

Video report by Arif Ahmed

The relief was etched all over Petro Dorotiak's face as he spoke to his cousin Anastaysiia over zoom.

The Huddersfield man was told the good news that his younger cousin had finally secured a visa to enter the UK, more than two weeks after fleeing warn torn Ukraine.

Petro speaks to his cousin Anastaysiia over Zoom

''Oh, I'm very happy, very happy i'm coming to the UK.'' said Anastaysiia as she spoke to ITV Calendar News from a lay-by in France.

''It was very stressful for me because it's a very long way for me to come. I left two weeks ago. Two weeks ago today I left Ukraine''

''It's fantastic news'' Petro told ITV. ''It's been a long drawn out process, they've got it and that's put a line under it really. It's great news she's safe and on her way over.''

Anastaysiia and Yurri speak to ITV Calendar on Zoom

Anastaysiia was told to leave her home in Ivano Frankivsk, a western city in Ukraine, by her parents and grandparents 15 days ago, as she fled to Warsaw in Poland.

''My family have stayed behind in Ukraine. They told me to leave, but they wanted to stay in Ukraine.'' said Anastaysiia.

After staying in Warsaw for a few days she made the six hour journey to Berlin where she stayed with Petro's daughter.

It was there she met her partner Yurri who has settled status in the UK.

The couple set off to Calais where Anastaysiia had her visa application rejected twice. She was told to try again in Brussels. 120 miles away.

Having made the trip the the Belgian capital she submitted her application to gain entry into the UK.

They were then told she would get her visa in faster if they travelled to Paris, 200 miles south of Brussels.

Anastaysiia's journey across Europe.

On Friday morning, having travelled over 1,500 miles across Europe and crossing six countries, she finally received her visa.

''I was very worried I wouldn't get my visa, but it's all good now.'' Anastaysiia told Calendar.

Having heard the good news Petro is now waiting in Huddersfield for the arrival of his cousin.

Petro said ''She got to see my daughter which is fantastic, now we'll get to see her as well and I can't wait for that.''