Around 100 firefighters have been battling a huge blaze overnight at Ravensthorpe Industrial Estate near Dewsbury.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to Low Mill Lane at around 11.25pm on Friday night and crews attended from across the county.

Pictures online showed huge flames engulfing a large industrial building.

Huge flames tore through an industrial building on Friday night Credit: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Firefighters say the blaze involved heavy machinery and stacks of scrap metal.

Fifteen pumps and three aerials were tackling the fire at its height.

The scene of the fire on Saturday morning Credit: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

There was also other specialist resources including hose laying equipment and a high volume pump.

On Saturday morning the response had been scaled back to eight pumps, with local residents still urged to keep their doors and windows shut.