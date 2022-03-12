Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Ravensthorpe Industrial Estate near Dewsbury
Around 100 firefighters have been battling a huge blaze overnight at Ravensthorpe Industrial Estate near Dewsbury.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to Low Mill Lane at around 11.25pm on Friday night and crews attended from across the county.
Pictures online showed huge flames engulfing a large industrial building.
Firefighters say the blaze involved heavy machinery and stacks of scrap metal.
Fifteen pumps and three aerials were tackling the fire at its height.
There was also other specialist resources including hose laying equipment and a high volume pump.
On Saturday morning the response had been scaled back to eight pumps, with local residents still urged to keep their doors and windows shut.