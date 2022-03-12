A man has been jailed for 25 years after he kidnapped a man at gunpoint in Leeds, telling him "I will smoke you."

Benjamin Mills, 31, and another man, held their victim down on a chair at Glossop Street in Woodhouse in December 2018 and hit him over the head with a gun.

The 53 year old victim was then bundled into a car and driven to an address in Chapeltown but he managed to escape and flag down a police officer.

The incident, in December 2018, came just four days after Mills was involved in an armed robbery at Neil's Superstore in Chapeltown with accomplice Ruwen James, 28, where the pair held a gun to a customer's head and demanded money.

Ruwen James, Mills' accomplice in the robbery, was jailed for six years and nine months Credit: West Yorkshire Police

They threatened the man with a knife and loaded gun, getting away with cash, cigarettes and a charity tin.

As they were leaving a shot was fired through the open shop door, smashing bottles and causing the shopkeeper to duck to avoid being hit.

Police found a loaded .25 caibre handgun on Mills when he was arrested Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Police arrested both Mills and James on 5th December 2018.

Mills was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of robbery, kidnap and firearms offences.

James pleaded guilty to the robbery at Neil’s Superstore and to two counts of possession of a knife. He was jailed for six years and nine months.

Police found a coat with a bullet hole in it at the scene of the kidnap Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Detective Superintendent Fiona Gaffney, of West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team, said: "The criminal use of firearms is something we will always treat extremely seriously and do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"The incidents in this case will have been absolutely terrifying for the members of the public who were unfortunate enough to be targeted.

"Not only were the victims threatened at gunpoint with a loaded weapon, but live rounds were recklessly discharged by Mills on both occasions without any thought to the potentially deadly consequences that could have resulted."