Man left with head injury after fight on Lincoln High Street

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a fight between two men in Lincoln city centre.

The incident took place on High Street at around 3.20am on Saturday Morning (March 12).

One of the men was injured and taken to Lincoln County Hospital. He was later transferred to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment on a head injury.

Police cordoned off part of High Street where the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning Credit: MEN Media

Police cordoned off part of Lincoln High Street while they continue their investigations.

The force is urging anybody who witnessed the fight to come forward with information by calling 101.