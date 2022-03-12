Two arrested for murder after man dies in a fight at Withernsea pub

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a fight at a pub in Withernsea.

Humberside Police were called to the Pier Hotel on Seaside Road at 11.30pm on Friday night (March 11) to reports of a 'physical altercation' which involved a large group of people.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men aged 35 and 46 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

Police were called to the Seaside Pub at 11.30pm on Friday night Credit: MEN Media

Two police cars were stationed outside the pub on Saturday morning.

Police say the family of the man killed is being supported by specially trained officers.