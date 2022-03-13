Man dies three months after serious crash in Doncaster

A man has died three months after he was involved in a serious crash in Doncaster.

The 60-year-old was a passenger in a Mercedes SLC which was hit by a Landrover Discovery on White Rose Way on 19 December.

He passed away on Wednesday 9 March.

The man, a 56-year-old woman who was also a passenger in the Mercedes, and a 65-year-old who was in the Landrover, were all taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage of the incident.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is being urged to call 101.