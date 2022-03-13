Teenager dies in crash with horsebox near Boston

A 19 year old man has died in a crash with a horsebox on the A17 near Boston in Lincolnshire.

Police were called to Swineshead Bridge at around 7am on Sunday morning (13 March).

The driver of a Mercedes which had hit a horsebox passed away.

Lincolnshire Police say the road will be closed for a significant amount of time. Officers are urging the public to avoid the area well into the afternoon.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information or dash cam footage.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is being asked to call 101.