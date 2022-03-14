Bradford Council has announced that its Covid-19 testing centres will close by the end of the month as the government's 'living with Covid' strategy takes effect.

The centre at Centenary Square, which has carried out almost 50,000 PCR tests since it opened in September 2020, will open for the last time on Saturday, 19 March.

Other testing sites – at Victoria Hall, Hard Ings Rd, Keighley, Shipley Pool, Flockton Road car park, Bradford, and Burnett Street car park, Bradford – will end testing on 30 March.

But public health experts in the city say it is vital people continue to take precautions to protect others from coronavirus, including ensuring they are fully vaccinated, ventilating enclosed spaces, and washing hands and wearing face masks.

People pass through a Covid-19 testing centre at Bradford University in West Yorkshire. Credit: PA

Sarah Muckle, Director of Public Health for Bradford Council, said: "Please continue to test regularly and book a PCR test when needed."

Cllr Sarah Ferriby said removing the main testing centre would allow the city to host events in its central square, including the celebration of its 10th anniversary on 24 March.

She said: "We are looking forward to safely welcoming back events to City Park for residents and visitors to enjoy. There is a wide range of events planned for the remainder of 2022 for all the family to enjoy.

"The reopening of Centenary Square is perfectly timed for all the great spring and summer events due to happen in 2022. With city park and centenary square sitting in the heart of the city and the district it’s great to have full access to this space."