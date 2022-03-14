Play video

Structural engineers from Historic England have entered the charred remains of Dalton Mill in Keighley to assess whether it can be saved from demolition.

The mill – used as a backdrop in television dramas such as Downton Abbey and Peaky Blinders – was almost completely destroyed by a huge fire on 3 March.

Specialists were analysing the remains on Friday to determine how much could be saved. They will the consult with Bradford Council, who are leading the project.

Lianna Francis-Kelly, partnerships team leader at Historic England said: "We're working with the council and using our expertise to support them to retain as much of the mill as feasible.

"We have in-house structural engineers who are specifically trained to look at historic buildings. That's something that not all councils have."

At its height, more than 100 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.

Drone footage shows the damage to the mill

Five youths who were later arrested on suspicion of arson have since been bailed.

Mill fires have been a particular problem in Bradford, with more than 100 breaking out in the past decade.

Historic England said there are 237 empty mills in West Yorkshire alone, which it says could accommodate 9,000 flats. The land around those mills has space for 15,400 homes.