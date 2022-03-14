Hundreds of people attended a stadium in Hull for a memorial service in honour of rugby league legend Johnny Whiteley.

About 600 people are thought to have been at the MKM Stadium to remember Whiteley following his death at the age of 91.

Raised in the heart of Hull's Hessle Road fishing community, Whiteley went on to become one of Hull's greatest ever players, making more than 400 appearances between 1950 and 1965 and spending nine years as club captain.

Johnny Whiteley was one of Hull's greatest ever players Credit: ITV News

He won the championship and played in Challenge Cup finals with Hull and was awarded an MBE in 2005 for his services to rugby league.

His coffin was placed on a plinth on the side of the pitch for today's service as Hull FC's club chaplain, the Reverend Tony Cotson, led proceedings.

Keith Tindall, chair of the Hull FC Ex-Players Association, described Whiteley as "a true icon, a legend of our game, an inspirational leader".

Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell said he "remained a leader to the end".

"I think we all thought he would go on forever, but no-one can. A bit of our tradition - our history, our heritage - has died with Johnny," he said.

"You, Johnny, will be missed greatly, but your legacy will live on."

Tributes were also paid by students from Boulevard Academy, the school based on the site of Hull FC's former ground.