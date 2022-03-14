The charity Crimestoppers has increased the reward it is offering to find the man who raped a 13-year-old girl as she walked home in Retford, North Nottinghamshire.

The girl was alone in a cemetery on the afternoon of Thursday, 12 December 2019, when she was attacked.Police have released CCTV footage of a man walking along Leafield, close to the cemetery, at around the time of the incident – which happened on the day of the 2019 general election.

Last week police made a televised appeal on the BBC's Crimewatch programme.

Now Crimestoppers says it is offering a £5,000 reward – up from £1,000 – for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands regional manager for the charity, said: "This is an awful, heinous crime which should never have happened.

"An innocent child has gone through a terrible ordeal which may sadly affect her for the rest of her life.

"We know it can be difficult to speak up about someone you suspect may be involved in a serious crime, especially if they are close to you. This is why our charity is here to help."Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Craig Hall from Nottinghamshire Police, added: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious. This case may now be over two years old but the date may well stick in people’s minds as it coincided with the 2019 general election.

"I am appealing for anyone who may suspect or even know who the attacker may be to make contact. Due to the nature of evidence recovered, officers are able to eliminate persons from this enquiry.

"On behalf of Nottinghamshire Police, I would like to thank Crimestoppers for their continued support and the £5,000 reward for information that helps catch the offender of the terrible attack on this young female."

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.