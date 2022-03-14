Three people were arrested after a stolen car collided with another vehicle following a police chase in Rotherham.

The black Yaris was stolen during a burglary in the town on 10 March before being pursued by our officers around Eastwood.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, and despite all the officers best efforts, the vehicle crashed into the Mercedes Vito on Fitzwilliam Road.

"Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the driver of the Vito are believed to be minor."

Three people who were in the Yaris were detained and taken to hospital for checks.

The spokesperson added: "Pursuits can be dangerous, we will do all we can to minimise the risk to other road users and maximise the safety to all involved.

"It is a balancing act of catching those that cause misery and heartache to the residents of South Yorkshire by committing burglaries, versus the safety of everyone during the pursuit.

"The driver of the stolen car could have made it much safer and just stopped."