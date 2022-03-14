Two men have been charged with murder after the death of a man in a fight at a pub in Withernsea, East Yorkshire.

Darron Bower suffered fatal injuries in the incident at the Pier Hotel in Seaside Road on Friday, 11 March.

Police were called at around 11.30pm after to what they said was physical altercation inolving a group of people. Mr Bower was pronounced dead at the scene.

Humberside Police said his family were being supported by specialist officers.

The owners of the pub said on Facebook that the incident was "close to home".

Darren Moverley, 44, of Withernsea, and Dean Kilkenny, 46, of Knaresborough, were due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court today charged with murder.

A spokesperson added: "It is believed that lots of people were in the area when the incident took place and anyone with information, who has not already spoken to us, is asked to call our non-emergency 101."