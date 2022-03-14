A man who repeatedly stabbed his brother's partner in an "unprovoked" attack in Newark has been jailed.

Andrius Sidlauskas, 34, caused injuries to the woman's liver, stomach, chest and arm in the assault in Tudor Close in July last year.

The victim fled the house in her underwear and got into a takeaway delivery driver's vehicle, telling him: "Please, just go."

As they drove away, emergency services were contacted and she was transferred to an ambulance a short distance away.

Sidlauskas, of Tudor Close, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and jailed for four years at Nottingham Crown Court.

Det Insp Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Sidlauskas was a visitor to her home and the attack was completely unprovoked. I hope that this conviction and sentence go some way to aiding her recovery."

He praised the delivery driver's "fast actions" in protecting the victim and alerting police.

He added: "The victim has shown tremendous courage by supporting this prosecution while she recovers from significant physical and emotional injuries.

"Whenever a serious incident like this happens we understand the concern it can cause but I’d like to reassure the public the force is working hard every single day to reduce weapon-enabled crime and to prevent incidents from happening in the first place."