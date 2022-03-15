A 16-year-old boy has been convicted of carrying out a savage knife attack on a younger boy after chasing him through an estate in Hull.

The teenager pursued his 14-year-old victim through the Bridlington Avenue estate on 21 September last year after an argument.

He stabbed him with a large knife six times. One of the blows narrowly missed the boy's heart.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was convicted of wounding at Hull Youth Court this week and will be sentenced at a later date.

Det Chief Insp Craig Nicholson, of Humberside Police, said: "Knife crimes of this nature are extremely rare in our area, thankfully.

"The situation these two boys ended up in has changed both of their lives for ever.

"The victim has suffered hugely as a result of this attack, not only physically but mentally, and I commend him for the bravery he has shown during the legal process and for the time it has taken for this case to come to court."