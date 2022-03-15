A man from Grantham who advertised a waste removal service on Facebook has been sentenced to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work for fly-tipping.

Richard Atkinson, aged 30, of Tennyson Avenue, illegally dumped waste including sofas and garden furniture around the countryside.

He pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates Court to three counts of fly-tipping following a prosecution by South Kesteven District Council.

Evidence found in the fly-tipped rubbish traced back to members of the public who had answered Atkinson's advert on Facebook falsely claiming he was fully licensed for waste disposal

Atkinson advertised his illegal waste removal service on Facebook

Atkinson told the court that he had previously operated a legitimate waste business but was banned from the local waste disposal site due to the amount of waste he was taking there.

This meant that waste accumulated in the garden of his home and his landlord had been fined by the council, so he disposed of it.

During the sentencing, the magistrates told the hearing that they "took a very dim view of these offences and this is a serious offence".

After the hearing, council cabinet member for waste, Cllr Mark Whittington, said: "We agree with the magistrates about how serious this incident is, and the good news is that the perpetrator will carry out unpaid work in the very community that he has offended against.

"This kind of activity is antisocial, bad for the environment and shows an immense disrespect for our beautiful South Kesteven countryside."

Atkinson received a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was also told to meet the clean-up costs of £350 and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge. No claim for the cost of the prosecution was made because of his limited income.