A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a 58-year-old man in a Lincolnshire village.

Officers were called to School Lane in Broadholme, near Saxilby, on Monday 14 March after his body was found.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Lincolnshire Police said: "Specialist teams are currently on scene conducting their enquiries, and there will remain a heavy police presence in the area for at least the next few days. This remains a live investigation, and updates will provided when they are available."