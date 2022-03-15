A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at a Lamborghini in Sheffield.

The 20-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital suffering bullet wounds in the attack, which happened on Ecclesall Road last month.

He managed to escape the scene by getting into a Rolls Royce, which was also damaged by gun fire.

Police were called to Ecclesall Road in the early hours of 7 February after reports of gun fire

Qamar Nain, 26, of St Stephens Road, Rotherham, appeared before magistrates and was remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 11 April.

Two other men have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and another man aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both men were released on police bail while enquiries continue.