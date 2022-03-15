Police are appealing for help to find three puppies that were stolen during a burglary in Doncaster.

Officers were called to Hatfield Woodhouse on the afternoon of 27 January after reports of a break-in.

Three French bulldog puppies and a three-year-old Boston terrier had been taken.

The terrier was later found in Stainforth and reunited with her owners.

Anyone with information about the other dogs should call South Yorkshire Police via 101.