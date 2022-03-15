Two men have been arrested after a string of reports of women being followed in parts of Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police said they received six complaints from women between 24 February and 7 March.

A 26-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on Saturday, 12 March, on suspicion of stalking and public order offences. Another man, aged 39, was arrested on Monday 14 March in connection with the same incidents.

Both men have been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/50573/22