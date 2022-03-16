Witnesses and motorists with dash-cams are urged to come forward to assist a fatal collision investigation in York.

The incident occurred on the inside lane of the west-bound A64, near to the off-slip to the A19 at Fulford Interchange, at around 8am today (Wednesday 16 March 2022).

It involved a black Hyundai i10 car and a blue Ford Transit panel van.

The driver of the Hyundai, a man aged in his late 30s, sadly died at the scene.

Anyone who saw the incident, has dash-cam footage or recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the collision, is asked to make contact with the police as soon as possible.

A significant number of vehicles had to take avoiding action but did not stop or contact the emergency services. We need to hear from them too.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12220044588.

A spokesperson said: "The driver of the Transit van, a man aged in his early 50s, is receiving treatment for shock.

"Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice and to follow the diversions that have been put in place."

The eastbound carriageway has since reopened, but the westbound side is expected to be closed for several hours.

The incident has also caused problems for bus services, with First bus reporting delays "across the network".

Police want to speak to witnesses.

