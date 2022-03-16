Play video

Video report by Jonathan Brown.

There is a warning GP surgeries in the region are still facing the pressures of the pandemic, as research shows a third of doctors are considering leaving their jobs in the next year.

The General Medical Council found in 2021 more than 50% of GPs reported they were "struggling" and regularly felt unable to cope with workloads.

Hull is particularly badly affected. The city has the joint second lowest rate of GPs in England, with just 35 per 100,000 people. The national average is 45.

Lincolnshire, the East Riding and Barnsley also fall short of the England average.

35 full time GPs per 100,000 people in Hull

The Haxby Group, which runs practices in Hull, York and Scarborough, has launched a new mentoring and bursary programme to encourage people from non-medical backgrounds into health care training.

Some patients are waiting weeks for a face-to-face appointment

Dr Kevin Anderson said: "It's a very rewarding job but the intensity over the last couple of years and the expectations of not just the doctors but all the people working in healthcare has been huge and that sometimes takes its toll."

1/3 of GPs likely to leave their job in the next year

The Hull Clinical Commissioning Group says it is continuously working to recruit, train and retain a skilled workforce.

Cllr Hester Bridges, chair of the Hull Health and Wellbeing Board said: "We have got particular pressures around our geography, perhaps particularly around how Hull can be perceived."

Dr Anne Jeffreys, from East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We need to make it an attractive job that younger GPs want to do for 25 to 30 years."