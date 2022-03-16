Police say a man was slashed on the head with a machete while he visited his daughter's grave in Sheffield.

The 44-year-old victim was at Tinsley Park Cemetery at 10.30am on Sunday, 13 March, when he was approached by a man who ordered him to empty his pockets.

When he replied that he only had his car keys, the man brandished a small, brown-handled machete, slashed the victim on the head and then ran away.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s, around 6ft 6ins tall, with short black curly hair.

It is thought he was wearing a black zip-up hoody and blue jeans during the attack.

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is urged to call 101.