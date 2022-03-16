Murder investigation launched after woman's death in Sheffield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Sheffield.

Officers were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly after 6.30am today, 16 March, to a property in Edenthorpe Dell in Owlthorpe.

A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman's family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

A cordon is in place on Edenthorpe Dell while investigations are carried out. The public are being asked to avoid the area.