Heritage railways in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have cancelled popular wartime-themed events to avoid "unintended anguish" amid the war Ukraine.

It comes after the Heritage Railway Association (HRA) issued advice to its members to call off military events in 2022 for as long as the conflict continues, and to consider whether it is appropriate to hold them in future years.

Lincolnshire Wolds Railway announced on Facebook that its 1940s Wartime Weekend –normally attended by thousands of people – will not go ahead in September.

The post said the event may cause "unintended anguish to visitors of Ukrainian heritage" and that the railway had considered advice by the HRA.

Credit: Lincolnshire Wolds Railway

A spokesperson said: "We hope that, although some will be disappointed, that you understand the decision made and that we all send love and wishes to everyone suffering, that we all stand together to express our support to Ukraine"

Some followers were unhappy with the decision, with James Allen posting: "You didn't cancel for other wars. All those lives lost for our freedom and it is being thrown away because of poor, weak decision-making."

Others were supportive, with Neil Parnham commenting: "A good, respectful, well thought out decision. It could be a Ukrainian fundraiser or awareness weekend?"

North Yorkshire Moors Railway has also cancelled its Railway in Wartime event, scheduled for October, instead announcing it will donate all ticket sale proceeds to the British Red Cross’s Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway has also cancelled its wartime event which was due to be held in October Credit: North York Moors Railway

Chief executive officer Chris Price said: "We did not think it was right to have a wartime-themed event in the calendar, when the people of Ukraine are facing such a tense, dangerous, and distressing time. Ongoing violence is causing people to flee their homes and become separated from their families.

"We appreciate there will be a lot of disappointed people, but we hope everyone understands our decision, and that as many people as possible will still use the railway on that weekend, thus helping to raise thousands of pounds for the Ukraine appeal."

The decisions follow guidance issued from the Heritage Railway Association, which discussed the war in Ukraine at its board meeting earlier in the month.

It is advising its members to cancel military re-enactment and "war weekend" style events in 2022.

Heritage Railway Association Chief Executive, Steve Oates, said: “A small number of members had already taken unilateral decisions that they were uneasy about military re-enactment style events in the light of the war in Ukraine. The HRA also received requests for advice from railways with concerns that such an event could cause unintended anguish to visitors of Ukrainian heritage.

“In light of the huge suffering being seen in Ukraine, we fully support those member railways that have decided to alter or rearrange their events. And we felt that it was only right that our advice to members should be updated to reflect the current situation.

"Our heritage railways are powerful educational tools for a number of eras in British history and fundamentally that will not change. But nobody would want to cause unintended anguish at a time like this."