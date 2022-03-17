Hundreds of cast and crew have arrived in Lincoln to film scenes for the Hollywood movie Napoleon.

Extras dressed in 19th century French military uniform could be seen in the vicinity of Lincoln Cathedral, which will provide the backdrop for scenes shot by director Ridley Scott.

Joaquin Phoenix Credit: PA

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the biopic tells the story of French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte's rise to power.

The first day of filming began at 7am, as the Westgate 1 car park closed to traffic.

Large marquees have been erected in the cathedral grounds.

Credit: MEN Media

Alongside the extras in military uniform, dozens of musicians could also be seen entering the cathedral.

Filming is expected to end on Friday, 18 March, but it could take around five days to return the site to normal.

Credit: MEN Media

Minster Yard will be closed to traffic between 15 and 19 March and parking bays along Eastgate suspended between 9 and 24 March.

The film is thought it will be released on Apple TV at some point next year in 2023.