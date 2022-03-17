Police are looking for a group of off-road bikers who surrounded a female cyclist and covered her in mud in an assault near Sheffield.

The victim was cycling on a bridle path called Cut Gate, near to Rivelin Valley Road, when the incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, 5 March.

Credit: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said a group of off-road motorcycles surrounded the victim and spun their wheels, showering her in mud.

One of the group then grabbed the victim's rucksack and tried to pull her to the floor while another rider kicked her bike.The victim's camera was broken in the incident.South Yorkshire Police have released images of a number of people they want to find.

Credit: South Yorkshire Police

PC Jamie Walker said: "Unfortunately, this was yet another example of the minority giving the majority of law abiding motorcyclists a bad name.

"This was not anti-social behaviour, the matter is being dealt with as a police investigation of assault and criminal damage."In addition to the police investigation, any riders identified during enquiries will be referred to Natural England with regards to offences of damaging a Site of Special Scientific Interest."